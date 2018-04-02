Frantic search for Tennessee girl, 17, connected to robbery suspects

A desperate search is underway in Tennessee on Monday for a 17-year-old girl who authorities believe is traveling with "multiple" suspects involved in the shooting of a motel clerk during an attempted robbery.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for Devin "Skye" Hester, who is believed to be with the suspects who tried to rob a motel in Athens, Tenn., located about 60 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

Hester was initially reported missing on March 10, and is described as having black hair and blue eyes, and being 5 feet 8 inches tall and 156 pounds.

She last was seen wearing a black Columbia brand jacket and tan sandals, according to the TBI.

Authorities in Athens told WRCB-TV the incident on Sunday happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Athens Lodge, located just off Interstate 75. The motel clerk told authorities he was taking a smoke break outside when he was approached by two males and a female, according to a police report obtained by the television station.

After talking for a bit, one of the suspects grabbed the clerk and pulled a handgun. When the clerk attempted to knock down the gun, a shot was fired, striking the clerk in the leg.

The clerk managed to lock the suspects outside and call 911 before the group ran from the scene, according to WRCB. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on Hester's whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.