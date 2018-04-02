Frantic search for boy who may have fallen into Los Angeles drainage ditch

Authorities in Los Angeles on Sunday are searching for a 13-year-old boy who may have fallen into a drainage ditch in Griffith Park.

At least two family members were with the child at the time the boy fell, according to KTTV. The ditch feeds into the Los Angeles River. The boy is reportedly believed to have fallen through the roof of a concrete building near the sewage system.

CBS Los Angeles reported that 100 firefighters are at the scene and crews are positioned downstream to retrieve the child.

"We have every city resource available," including the city's sanitation department, Sgt. Bruno La Hoz, of the LAPD, told The Los Angeles Times.

The boy was reportedly identified as Jesse Hernandez.