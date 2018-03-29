San Francisco police release video of deadly shooting

San Francisco police have released dramatic video of a shootout inside a barbershop that left a gunman dead and five people wounded, including an officer.

Twenty-one-year-old Jehad Eid of Suisan City died at a hospital after the March 21 confrontation.

At a town hall meeting Thursday evening, police said they went to the barbershop to find Eid after his family reported he'd threatened them and had a gun.

Video from one officer's body camera shows the officer shooting after falling to the ground seconds after entering the shop.

The officer was hit in the leg. Four other people, including a teenager, were wounded.

Police say Eid fired first, shooting nine rounds, while two officers fired 26 shots. Eid was hit 18 times.

The shooting is under investigation.