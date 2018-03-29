Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz showered with fan mail, donations: report

The bloody Valentine's Day massacre at a Parkland, Fla., high school last month has led some observers to fall in love -- with the suspect.

Lovestruck groupies from around the country are showering gunman Nikolas Cruz with fan mail, including sexually provocative photos and donations, according to a report.

One 18-year-old from Texas purportedly professed her love to Cruz in a March 15 letter adorned with smiley faces and hand-drawn hearts, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel reported.

"When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you," the letter said. "Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome."

The missive flatly concludes: “I’m really skinny and have 34C sized breasts.”

Another Texas woman reportedly sent a bizzare handwritten love note less than a week after Cruz gunned down 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I reserve the right to care about you, Nikolas!" read the unsolicited declaration.

PROSECUTORS: NIKOLAS CRUZ'S BROTHER BRAGGED ABOUT THEIR POPULARITY

A Chicago woman reportedly sent Cruz numerous suggestive photos, including one in which she slurps a Popsicle while wearing a bikini, and another in which she shows off her backside for the camera.

Cruz, who jail officials say has received nearly $800 in donations to his prison commissary account since the shooting, has also caught the eye of some members of his own sex.

A New Yorker with a bushy moustache sent Cruz a card featuring a cat and a photo of himself sitting in a white 1992 Nissan convertible, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

At least for now, though, the mass murderer's suitors are pining at the wind. Jail officials, who screen all letters to inmates, said Cruz has not seen the letters, and remains on suicide watch.

As a matter of policy, authorities seize letters that contain obscene material, privileged communications, or threats to public safety.

“We read a few religious ones to him that extended wishes for his soul and to come to God,” Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein told the Sun-Sentinel, “but we have not and will not read him the fan letters or share the photos of scantily-clad teenage girls.”

Finkelstein added that he's "never seen this many letters to a defendant" in his 40 years as a public defender.

FLASHBACK: ROLLING STONE COVER FEATURES 'BAD BOY' BOSTON BOMBER

But dozens of admirers have also flooded social media, where some have claimed that they've gotten through to Cruz.

“I want you all to know that Nikolas knows about us and he had the biggest smile on his face when he was told that we all support him,” one Facebook user wrote on a pro-Cruz group.

When Zachary Cruz, Nikolas' younger brother, visited Nikolas in jail, the two discussed their popularity, according to prosecutors.

Zachary's attorneys are expected to argue in court Thursday that his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge is excessive. The 18-year-old was arrested Mar. 19 after authorities found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The unseemly interest in Cruz may stem from women with poor parental relationships, or a strong desire to save an apparently lonely and vulnerable figure, mental health experts told the paper.