Person arrested in connection to suspicious packages found at DC-area military bases

A person was arrested Tuesday in connection with the series of packages containing explosive materials found at military bases in the greater Washington, D.C., area, a law enforcement official told Fox News.

Authorities said earlier Tuesday they were honing in on a suspect in the case. No possible motive was immediately disclosed.

Officials previously said they were looking at more than five locations in the area where the packages were received, including the White House and CIA mail facilities located at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, officials told Fox News. Authorities fear more packages could still be out there.

On Monday, three military bases confirmed receiving packages containing explosive materials, but all packages were detected before they could be opened.

The items were located at Fort McNair in Washington, Fort Belvoir in Fairfax, Va. and the Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center located about an hour south of the nation’s capital.

The suspect was arrested Monday night and will likely appear in court Tuesday, CBS News reported.

Officials said black powder was discovered in at least one package along with a fuse, but it was neutralized by the FBI. At least one threatening letter was also discovered.

All packages were being analyzed in the FBI forensics lab at Quantico.

Last month, a suspicious package was sent to Fort Myer near the Pentagon, but no hazardous material was found.

The current scare comes in the wake of the Austin package bombings that left two people dead and several injured. The bomber, 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, died after detonating an explosive during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Military bases in the U.S. are also increasingly becoming targets.

Last week, a 51-year old man drove a flaming minivan filled with propane tanks and gasoline onto Travis Air Force base located an hour outside San Francisco. He was identified as Hafiz Kazi. Law enforcement officials described the incident as possible terrorism. Authorities extracted a video from one of the attacker's three mobile phones and are analyzing it to find a motive.