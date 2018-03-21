FOX NEWS FIRST: Austin, Texas serial bombing suspect reportedly dead; Trump jabs 'Pelosi Dems'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The serial bombing suspect in the string of attacks in the Austin, Texas area is dead, according to reports

President Trump blasted 'Pelosi Democrats,' 'low IQ' Maxine Waters and Hillary Clinton and predicted Republicans will maintain their majority in the House at a fundraising dinner Tuesday

Facebook executives may appear on Capitol Hill as early as Wednesday to face questions on alleged exploitation of user data

Gov. Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker win their Illinois primaries, will face off in the Illinois gubernatorial election

A Maryland officer is being hailed as hero for his quick response to a school shooting that ended almost as soon as it began

Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down for an interview on "Special Report" on April 26, Fox News anchor Bret Baier announced

THE LEAD STORY – AUSTIN, TEXAS SERIAL BOMBING SUSPECT REPORTEDLY DEAD: The suspect in the serial bombings that have terrorized Austin, Texas for almost three weeks is dead, according to news reports ... Local Austin news outlets reported that there was a "police-involved shooting" as authorities pursued the suspect. According to reports, the suspect may killed himself by detonating a device as police closed in.

The apparent end to the manhunt for the alleged serial bomber came after a frightening Tuesday in Texas. Nerves were frayed on Tuesday night when box containing an “artillery simulator” at an Austin Goodwill location detonated, injuring an employee and triggering a bomb scare. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities determined the Goodwill incident was not related to the previous bombings that had killed two people and severely wounded four others since March 2. Austin assistance police Chief Ely Reyes said there was "no reason to believe" the blast was a copycat incident.

Earlier Tuesday, a package exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, injuring a worker. In addition, the FBI said a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport "contained an explosive device." Authorities determined the two packages were connected to four earlier explosions that have occurred in the state throughout March.

TRUMP: 'THEY'RE ALL PELOSI DEMOCRATS': President Trump predicted Republicans "will keep the House majority" after November's midterm elections -- and warned of dire consequences if they didn't ... Speaking to the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March fundraising dinner in Washington, the president warned that Democrats would block efforts to secure America's borders and try to raise taxes. He described House Democrats as being "way outside the American mainstream" and warned that they would "campaign as moderates" but "always govern as radicals." "They are all Pelosi Democrats," Trump said, referring to the House minority leader, "weak on crime, weak on terrorism and weak on national defense." Apart from Pelosi, Trump singled out frequent critic Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who he described as a "low-IQ individual."

Stormy Daniels offers proof she passed polygraph as Playboy model Karen McDougal sues to end silence on Trump

Trump lambasts Dems on sanctuary cities, saying their 'priority is to protect criminals'

FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES MAY NOT HAVE MANY 'FRIENDS' ON CAPITOL HILL: Facebook has agreed to brief House Judiciary Committee staff as soon as Wednesday following the fallout over Cambridge Analytica’s use and exploitation of user data from some 50 million people ... The social media giant is facing a tough battle convincing lawmakers that users’ privacy concerns are of paramount importance to the company since it was revealed that a third party accessed and stored the data of millions of users, despite saying it deleted the information.

Political data analytics company Cambridge Analytica, known for ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is accused of improperly obtaining user data after the creator of a quiz that was taken by more than 270,000 people passed the data to the company.

Various media reports claim Facebook was aware of the situation in 2015.

GUBERNATORIAL SHOWDOWN SET IN ILLINOIS: In a race that came down to the wire, Ill. Gov. Bruce Rauner pulled out a win over an insurgent state legislator in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while businessman J.B. Pritzker cruised to victory in the Democratic contest ... The Associated Press called the race for the 61-year-old Rauner, who defeated state Rep. Jeanne Ives to win the Republican nomination for a potential second term. Pritzker won 46 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary to best five other candidates, including State Sen. Daniel Biss (26 percent) and developer Chris Kennedy (24 percent), a son of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Senate Intel Committee pushes for election security upgrades ahead of 2018 midterms

A HERO'S JUDGMENT: The school resource officer who is credited with saving lives because he engaged with an active shooter at a Maryland high school Tuesday has been recognized for his "exemplary judgment" before ... Blaine Gaskill, a St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputy with SWAT training who had been positioned at Great Mills High School since the beginning of the school year, immediately responded after being alerted of the shooting, officials said. "[Gaskill] pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter, fired a round at the shooter," Sheriff Tim Cameron said Tuesday, adding the deputy did everything he was supposed to do during an active shooter situation. Gaskill contained the situation within one minute of the initial shot being fired, officials said. It's unclear if his round hit the shooter.

SAVE THE DATE - JAMES COMEY TALKS TO FOX NEWS, APRIL 26: Former FBI Director James Comey will appear in-studio for an interview on "Special Report" on April 26 at 6 PM ET, Fox News anchor Bret Baier announced ... Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017, will be releasing a new book, "A Higher Loyalty," on April 17. He has been vocal in recent days in support of his former deputy, Andrew McCabe, and on other pressing topics. Baier is currently soliciting viewer questions for Comey via Twitter. Tweet him at @BretBaier.

AMERICAN FUNDAMENTALS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES?: "We are looking at the death of America's fundamental freedoms." – Ann Coulter, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," reacting to a Gallup study quoted by Tucker Carlson that revealed 53 percent of college students think having a more "diverse and inclusive society" is more important than the Constitutionally-protected right to free speech. WATCH

THE ARGUMENT AGAINST A SPECIAL COUNSEL: "The president's 100-percent right. There never should have been the appointment of a special counsel here. There was no probable cause at that point to believe that crimes had been committed. I've seen no evidence to suggest that crimes have been committed by the president." – Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, on "America's Newsroom," agreeing with President Trump that Special Counsel Robert Mueller never should have been appointed. WATCH

