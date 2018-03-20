What is an atmospheric river? Powerful storm to drench California

California residents, brace yourselves: an atmospheric river could bring multiple inches of rain to central and southern parts of the state over the next few days.

Read on for a look at the meteorological phenomeonon -- and what to expect from the storm.

"Rivers in the sky"

An atmospheric river is a huge plume of subtropical moisture.

“Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

“When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow,” according to the agency.

They may also bring severe precipitation and destruction, though “most are weak systems that often provide beneficial rain or snow that is crucial to the water supply.”

The NOAA says atmospheric rivers are typically 250 to 375 miles in width.

What’s going on with California?

Cities in central and southern California could be slammed with rain. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting more than seven inches for Ojai and almost six inches for San Luis Obispo from Tuesday morning through Friday morning.

As many as 30,000 people have been ordered to leave communities by noon on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Jan. 9 deluge unleashed deadly debris flows into Montecito.

Neighboring Ventura County has taken similar measures amid concerns in adjacent counties.

Northern California may also be affected by the atmospheric river: the NWS says to expect precipitation to begin Tuesday, with it coming down the hardest from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.