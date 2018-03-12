Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously injured when a package exploded at a home in Austin on Monday, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas' capital city.

The package detonated early in the morning. The teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Austin police. Authorities said the woman is in her 40s, but police have released no other details about the pair or the explosion.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the explosion is linked to a similar blast that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2. That explosion occurred about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Monday's blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

Police have been investigating the earlier blast as a suspicious death. Austin police deployed a blast team, coordinated with federal explosive investigators and spoke with "multiple witnesses." At the time, police said they believed it was an isolated incident.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.