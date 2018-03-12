Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Reports of active shooter at Florida business

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An active shooter situation was reported Monday afternoon at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc. Florida.

At least two people have been shot at a business in Plant City, Florida, according to reports. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is "currently investigation" reports of a shooting after emergency calls came in around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, the department said.

At least two people were injured at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., Fox 13 reported, citing the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The website for Bliss Enterprises states it's a rural construction company.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

