Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

High School

Alabama student killed in school shooting wanted to become a nurse; person of interest in custody

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
close
One killed, one in critical condition after fellow student opened fire at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Video

Shooting at Alabama high school leaves one student dead

One killed, one in critical condition after fellow student opened fire at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

An Alabama high school student who was killed in a classroom shooting Wednesday was described as an “incredible” person who aspired to be a nurse once she graduated in May, reports said.

Police announced Thursday a person of interest was taken into custody in the deadly shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham. Courtlin Arrington, 17, was killed when shots were fired in a classroom, Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson told WBRC. Another 17-year-old male student was wounded. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Arrington was set to graduate from the high school in May and had “aspirations and dreams to be a nurse,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

Courtlin Arrington, 17, was shot and killed after gunfire broke out in a Huffman High School classroom.  (Facebook)

“We're not just talking about some person, we're talking about losing a part of our future,'' Woodfin said Wednesday night, according to AL.com. "Our hearts are heavy."

Woodfin also tweeted earlier the 17-year-old girl was a “daughter, niece, a grandchild.”

“We lost a 17 year old student. A daughter, a niece, a grandchild. An incredible person that was aspiring to be a nurse. Our hearts are heavy, and our prayers are with the Huffman community,” he tweeted.

Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday morning a student was taken into custody in the investigation into the deadly shooting. Police said evidence, surveillance video and statements were reviewed throughout the night.

GUNFIRE AT ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL KILLS GIRL, 17; POLICE INVESTIGATE WHETHER IT WAS ACCIDENTAL

“Due to their diligent work a person of interest has been taken into custody. Charges are pending a review of the case by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. Because the charges are pending we will not be releasing any information on the individual in custody,” the department said in a statement.

Police initially called the shooting “accidental,” but later reviewed a video that captured the deadly incident. Wilson said Wednesday night he didn’t hear about any sort of argument, struggle or fight before shots were fired.

Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities are seeking to determine whether the deadly shooting Wednesday at the Alabama high school was accidental or if a gun since recovered by investigators was intentionally discharged. (Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP)

Another 17-year-old was wounded in Wednesday's shooting.  (AP)

"We're not saying he shot her, we're not saying he didn't shoot her," the chief said Wednesday. "We're asking those questions ourselves so we can determine exactly what happened."

The shooting prompted the high school to close on Thursday for authorities to do a thorough safety sweep. Huffman High School has metal detectors and security measures in place to prevent weapons from entering the building. The detectors were functioning at the school that day.

"This should not happen in schools," Wilson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam