Alabama student killed in school shooting wanted to become a nurse; person of interest in custody

An Alabama high school student who was killed in a classroom shooting Wednesday was described as an “incredible” person who aspired to be a nurse once she graduated in May, reports said.

Police announced Thursday a person of interest was taken into custody in the deadly shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham. Courtlin Arrington, 17, was killed when shots were fired in a classroom, Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson told WBRC. Another 17-year-old male student was wounded. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Arrington was set to graduate from the high school in May and had “aspirations and dreams to be a nurse,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

“We're not just talking about some person, we're talking about losing a part of our future,'' Woodfin said Wednesday night, according to AL.com. "Our hearts are heavy."

Woodfin also tweeted earlier the 17-year-old girl was a “daughter, niece, a grandchild.”

“We lost a 17 year old student. A daughter, a niece, a grandchild. An incredible person that was aspiring to be a nurse. Our hearts are heavy, and our prayers are with the Huffman community,” he tweeted.

Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday morning a student was taken into custody in the investigation into the deadly shooting. Police said evidence, surveillance video and statements were reviewed throughout the night.

“Due to their diligent work a person of interest has been taken into custody. Charges are pending a review of the case by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. Because the charges are pending we will not be releasing any information on the individual in custody,” the department said in a statement.

Police initially called the shooting “accidental,” but later reviewed a video that captured the deadly incident. Wilson said Wednesday night he didn’t hear about any sort of argument, struggle or fight before shots were fired.

"We're not saying he shot her, we're not saying he didn't shoot her," the chief said Wednesday. "We're asking those questions ourselves so we can determine exactly what happened."

The shooting prompted the high school to close on Thursday for authorities to do a thorough safety sweep. Huffman High School has metal detectors and security measures in place to prevent weapons from entering the building. The detectors were functioning at the school that day.

"This should not happen in schools," Wilson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.