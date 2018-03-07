Louisiana cops arrest 4 after bodies of 2 friends found in submerged car

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after the bodies of two people were found in a submerged vehicle at a boat launch in Louisiana, officials said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the bodies of Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, were found by a dive team on Monday in a vehicle at the East Pearl River Boat Launch in Slidell, about 40 miles east of New Orleans.

The pair were last seen leaving their home on Feb. 15 in Day's dark blue Chevrolet Camaro, and were expected to head to the Baton Rouge area after stopping at a family member's home in nearby Kenner, officials said.

The two never showed up at the home, prompting family members to contact police, according to FOX8.

The sheriff's office said the case is being handled as a double homicide, and the bodies were turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Corner's Office to determine a cause of death.

Investigators announced on Tuesday that four suspects -- Jason Landry, Brittney "Beezy" Savell, Derrion Lemoine, and Steven "Stevie" Oliviere -- were arrested on two counts each of first-degree murder.

"All individuals directly involved in the murders are in custody," the sheriff's office said. "However, the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are possible."

Authorities are expected to release additional details at a press conference on Wednesday.

The families of the pair were "devastated" after the bodies were recovered, Day's uncle, James Madison, told NOLA.com.

"The family, this is just so hard for us,'' Madison told the news outlet. “Her mom is devastated. This is her only daughter."

He said the two, who were described as good friends, were not people who would disappear without telling anyone.

"We kind of suspected foul play from the first day," he told NOLA.com. "It was just so out of character for both of them. It raised a lot of red flags."