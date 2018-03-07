FOX NEWS FIRST: Justice Dept. sues California over immigration 'interference'; Trump seeks Cohn replacement

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions expected to outline Justice Department lawsuit against California, alleging interference with enforcement of federal immigration policies

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after refusing to back President Trump's tariffs plan; Trump hopes to name a replacement ‘soon’

Texas primary elections show a surge in Democratic voter turnout - a possible warning sign for Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress in the fall

Adult film star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump over the validity of their purported 'Hush Agreement'

The East Coast is bracing for another nor'easter Wednesday just as some residents had their power restored following last week's storm

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FED UP WITH CALIFORNIA'S 'INTERFERENCE': The Trump Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday night against California, saying three recently passed state laws were deliberately interfering with federal immigration policies ... It marked the latest legal and political confrontation with the nation's most populous state, which the federal government says has repeatedly stood in the way of its plans to step up enforcement actions in the workplace and against criminal aliens. Federal officials are seeking an injunction to immediately block enforcement of the three California laws, each enacted within the past year.

Illegal immigrants with sex, robbery convictions among those who evaded capture after Dem mayor's warning

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sits down with Shannon Bream for an exclusive interview Wednesday on Fox News @ Night at 11 p.m. ET

TRUMP DRAWS 'LINE IN THE SAND' ON COHN: White House economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from his post, the White House confirmed Tuesday, in another high-profile departure from the Trump administration in recent weeks ... Cohn opposed Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, and reportedly tried to convince the president to change course. Hours before his resignation was announced, Trump set a “line in the sand” asking Cohn if he would support the tariffs -- and Cohn did not answer, a White House official and an outside adviser to the president told Fox News. Cohn had been discussing with the president his transition out of the White House for several weeks. Cohn's official departure is expected to be in a few weeks. Trump hopes to find Cohn's replacement soon. “Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!”

TEXAS A HARBINGER FOR NOVEMBER?: Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Trump ... The biggest question as polls closed was whether Texas is just the start of what's to come nationwide. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, easily clinched their party nominations for the Senate, while several congressional races packed with candidates were expected to head to May runoffs. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also cruised to his party's nomination for re-election. But in perhaps an uneasy sign for the GOP with control of Congress on the line this fall, Democrats turned out in force in Texas — one of the safest turfs for Republicans, who've dominated the nation's biggest conservative state for a quarter-century.

STORM CLOUDS OVER 'HUSH' AGREEMENT: Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Trump on Tuesday, claiming the nondisclosure agreement she signed isn’t valid because it lacks Trump’s signature ... Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The complaint, which was posted online by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, alleges the “Hush Agreement” — as it’s referred to in the lawsuit — Daniels signed regarding her relationship with Trump is invalid because he never signed it himself. Daniels and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the non-disclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016, the suit said. Trump was elected president less than two weeks later. A copy of the agreement shows Daniels, identified as “Peggy Peterson,” signed the paperwork, but Trump, identified as “David Dennison,” did not. The lawsuit claims the two had an “intimate relationship” during the summer of 2006 in Lake Tahoe, and it continued “well into the year 2007.” Cohen admitted last month that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in October 2016 to keep mum about her relationship with Trump.

Trump lawyer's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels was reported as suspicious by bank

MARCH'S WINTER MADNESS: Another snowy nor'easter threatened a new round of power outages as it swirled ashore early Wednesday, causing officials to close schools and city offices and raising concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from an earlier storm ... The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees already weakened from last week's storm and snap power lines, adding to stress for customers who've gone days without power.

'CARNIVAL BARKER IN THE PRESS ROOM': "[CNN's Jim Acosta] is both clueless and classless. Because Jim Acosta didn't get in his precious question, which I'm sure would've amounted to screaming and yelling at something absurd, he feels as though [White House press secretary Sarah Sanders] showed a lack of courage." – Sean Spicer, on "Hannity," blasting CNN correspondent Jim Acosta for complaining about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders not calling him at three consecutive briefings. WATCH

CONSERVATIVE PARKLAND MASSACRE SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT: "The president calls [David Hogg] and it shows he wants to make a change, and you're talking about bipartisan change and the one man who leads our nation comes to you and says ‘let’s do something, let’s make it happen.’ And you hang up on him? You hang up on him and brag about it on national television? It’s extremely counterproductive," – Kyle Kashuv, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," criticizing a classmate who has been making media rounds in the wake of the shooting. WATCH

Gowdy, Goodlatte demand appointment of special counsel, citing FISA abuses.

Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act on two occasions, federal agency determines.

Dem leaders, Women's March founders under fire over Farrakhan connections.

Washington becomes first state to approve net-neutrality rules.

Man on 'jihad' admits to killing four in cross-country binge in surprise guilty plea.

Two states saw opioid ER trips double in just one year.

Tax-free Florida is home to 51 billionaires: Forbes.

Army pledges reform after inspector general finds hundreds of war dogs mishandled.

EXCLUSIVE: SEC chairman fires this warning on cryptocurrencies.

ADP jobs report seen showing increase of 195,000 jobs.

Broadcom-Qualcomm deal: Why U.S.is intervening.

Weinstein Co. sale to investor group collapses.

Joseph Curl: Sam Nunberg -- The very sad story of an instant media darling.

Peter Morici: Trump wants to cut the trade deficit. If he does, he’ll create a lot of U.S. jobs.

Harry Kazianis: Trump needs to test North Korea's intentions -- now.

'Sex and the City' star considers run against New York's Cuomo.

Oscars ratings are down, and ABC's lack of control over the Academy may be to blame.

Word invented by 'The Simpsons' makes it into Webster's dictionary.

Tens of thousands of dead sea creatures wash up on beach.

Barbie releases 17 new dolls for International Women's Day, including Amelia Earhart, Chloe Kim, Patty Jenkins.

World's oldest message in a bottle discovered.

1967: The musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," based on the "Peanuts" comic strips by Charles M. Schulz, opens in New York's Greenwich Village, beginning an off-Broadway run of 1,597 performances.

1965: A march by civil rights demonstrators is violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."

1926: The first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations takes place between New York and London.

