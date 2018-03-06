Expand / Collapse search
Word invented by 'The Simpsons' makes it into Webster's dictionary

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A word seemingly invented more than 20 years ago by writers of "The Simpsons" has made its way into Merriam-Webster's Dictionary.

Before the apparent word “embiggen” made its way into Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary this week, it was featured on “The Simpsons” — where the word was seemingly created 22 years ago.

Embiggen, a transitive verb, means to make something bigger or more expansive.

The word made its first appearance in 1996, according to Merriam-Webster. A “Simpsons” episode that premiered in February of that year, titled “Lisa the Iconoclast,” featured a scene in which a man announces the iconic town of Springfield’s new motto.

“A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man,” the character said. "Embiggens? I never heard that word before I moved to Springfield,” another character added.

The word — to be used in an “informal” and “humorous” way, according to the dictionary — is just one of 850 words Webster added to its signature book this year.

“Subtweet,” “mansplain,” dumpster fire,” “cryptocurrency” and “glamping” were also added to the dictionary.

