Barbie releases 17 new dolls for International Women's Day, including Amelia Earhart, Chloe Kim, Patty Jenkins

Just in time for International Women’s Day, Barbie is releasing an entire collection of dolls inspired by real-life role models.

The 17 new Barbies are based on boundary-breaking women from diverse backgrounds and fields. Modern role models include gold-winning Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, “Wonder Woman” filmmaker Patty Jenkins and boxing champion Nicola Adams. Historical Barbies in the ‘Inspiring Women’ line are modeled after artist Frida Khalo, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and famed pilot Amelia Earhart.

RICHARD BRANSON IS HIRING SOMEONE TO LIVE ON HIS PRIVATE ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN

"As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day because we know that you can't be what you can't see," Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie, said in a press release. "Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything."

Other women the Barbies are modeled after include: conservationist Bindi Irwin, windsurfer Çağla Kubat, chef Hélène Darroze, volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, designer Leyla Piedayesh, pro golfer Lorena Ochoa, journalist Martyna Wojciechowska, soccer player Sara Gama, actress Xiaotong Guan, prima ballerina Yuan Tan and designer Vicky Martin Berrocal.

As part of the #MoreRoleModels campaign, Barbie also shared a video on YouTube which features some of the women with their dolls.

“Girls need more role models. That’s why Barbie is committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls. Because believing they can be anything is just the beginning, actually seeing that they can makes all the difference,” the video caption reads.

Some of the women the new Barbies are based on took to social media to share their excitement over the news. Chloe Kim wrote that she’s “so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women!”

Nicola Adams wrote: “Proud to partner with @Barbie this #InternationalWomensDay to show girls – YOU CAN BE ANYTHING!”

Patty Jenkins also shared how honored she was to be included. “Can't express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!! Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While there’s no information as to when the dolls will be available for purchase, the three ‘Inspiring Women’ Barbies are available for preorder online for $29.99.