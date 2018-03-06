Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Wednesday's Nor'Easter: What you need to know

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Hello everyone!

gfs ne

Here we go again! Another Nor’Easter will impact the Northeast starting overnight and all day Wednesday. This will be a tricky forecast depending on where the rain/snow line sets up. If the low pressure center sets up closer to the coast that will mean more of a rain/snow mix with heavier precipitation.  If the center of the storm is more offshore, then colder air will stay in place bringing more of a snow event.

forecast temps

This system will be less of a wind maker than what we experienced over the weekend, but with gusts 40-50 mph near the coast, power outages and tree damage will still be a threat. Coastal flooding will also be a risk across vulnerable low lying regions.

snow totals

The bottom line is some areas will see over a foot of snow especially North and West of New York city, but any change in the track could mean the difference between a rain snow mix to an all snow event along the coast, so stay tuned and we will keep you ahead of the storm.
 

windgusts

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.