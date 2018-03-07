'Sex and the City' star considers run against New York's Cuomo

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on HBO's “Sex and the City,” is reportedly considering challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his bid for re-election this year.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is still popular, but is viewed as vulnerable because of his his frayed relationship with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and because of the city's constant transit issues.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Cuomo brushed off the possible challenge from Nixon in September's Democratic primary, saying, "You can’t let these things bother you. Otherwise you won’t last long."

Nixon, an education activist, has been openly critical of Cuomo. The paper reported that she once said the Cuomo was “shortchanging the children of New York.”

Nixon told NBC's “Today” show in August that there were “a lot of people who would like me to run.”

NY1 reported that Nixon has started to build a campaign staff, which includes two people who worked on de Blasio’s first mayoral campaign.

“Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it,” Rebecca Capellan, Nixon’s publicist, told the Times in a statement. “If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public.”

Cuomo has already announced he will seek a third term in November and is a potential 2020 presidential candidate. Nixon would be the state’s first female and openly gay governor, the Times reported.

A recent poll suggests a growing dissatisfaction with Cuomo among liberals. The Siena College poll released last month found 53 percent of voters view Cuomo favorably, while 40 percent said they don't. That compares to 62-30 percent in January's Siena poll.

Arthur Schwartz, an organizer for the New York Progressive Action Network, told the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester that he hopes someone comes forward to challenge Cuomo.

He said, "We’re hoping that either Stephanie or Cynthia Nixon run, but neither one has indicated to us that they are near a decision."

Schwartz was referring to former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.