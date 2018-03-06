Man accused of terrorism pleads guilty to killing student

A man accused of killing four people in two states in revenge for U.S. policy in the Middle East has pleaded guilty to killing a college student in New Jersey.

Ali Muhammad Brown admitted shooting 19-year-old Brandon Tevlin in 2014 as Tevlin sat in his car at a traffic light.

Brown, a 33-year-old former Seattle resident, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder, felony murder, robbery and terrorism.

He was the first person charged with terrorism connected to a homicide under a New Jersey state law.

Jury selection began last week for Brown's trial, and opening arguments had been expected to begin next week.

Brown also is awaiting trial in three killings in Washington state from earlier in 2014.