MS-13 members convicted of stabbing a man more than 50 times in brutal murder

Several MS-13 gang members who believed a Virginia man was allied with a rival gang are now facing life sentences after being convicted of restraining and stabbing him more than 50 times in a shocking murder.

Carlos Otero-Henriquez of Leesburg, 18, was lured into a vehicle with the MS-13 members in May 2016 under the premise of heading to a party, but was instead taken to a rock quarry near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where he was severely beaten and killed in the attack, officials told Fox 5 DC.

Otero-Henriquez’s body was then dumped into a ditch and the MS-13 members drove to a house in Leesburg where a female associate helped them burn their clothes and dispose evidence of the murder, the officials added.

“The hallmark of MS-13 is extreme violence,” Tracy Doherty-McCormick, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said following the convictions of six members on Monday. “This brutal kidnapping and murder is a tragic reminder of the impact MS-13 has on communities here in Northern Virginia.”

Four of the six that were found guilty by a federal court jury in Alexandria on Monday are facing mandatory life sentences, while one faces a potential life sentence and a sixth faces up to 25 years, according to the Associated Press.

Four others who were charged in the killing already pleaded guilty and were hit with sentences ranging from 15 years to life. The ages of the defendants ranged from 20 to 36 years old.

The names of those found guilty were Juan Carlos Guadron-Rodriguez, Dublas Aristides Lazo, Andres Alexander Velasquez-Guevara, Shannon Marie Sanchez, Miguel Zelaya-Gomez, Wilmar Javier Viera-Gonzalez and Manuel Antonio Centeno, all of Leesburg, and Lelis Ezequiel Tremino-Tobar, Carlos Jose Benitez Pereira and Daniel Oswaldo Flores-Maravilla, all of Alexandria.

Prosecutors also said three of the members also were involved in an extortion scheme and were busted with the help of local police and the FBI.