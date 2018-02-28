Bodies found in New Mexico were pair reported missing in January, police say
Two bodies found dumped along a road last week outside Albuquerque, N.M., were identified Tuesday as a retired attorney and his transgender roommate.
The families of Eugene Carrell Ray, 70, and Zakaria Fry, 28, had reported them missing in January, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
A rancher in a small desert town told the Journal he discovered Fry’s body stuffed in a garbage bin. Ray's body was discovered a few miles away.
Police confirmed their identities Tuesday but released few details.
Their family members do not know how Ray and Zakaria met or how long she had been renting a room from him.
“I don’t understand how someone can do that to anyone, just dump them like if they are trash,” said Ray’s daughter, Alarie Ray-Garcia. “It’s unfathomable to me.”
Police are investigating the case as a double homicide, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department said.