Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide

Bodies found in New Mexico were pair reported missing in January, police say

Fox News
Eugene Carrell Ray, 70, had rented a room to Zakaria Fry, 28. Both were recently found dead.

Eugene Carrell Ray, 70, had rented a room to Zakaria Fry, 28. Both were recently found dead.  (Albuquerque Police Department)

Two bodies found dumped along a road last week outside Albuquerque, N.M., were identified Tuesday as a retired attorney and his transgender roommate.

The families of Eugene Carrell Ray, 70, and Zakaria Fry, 28, had reported them missing in January, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

A rancher in a small desert town told the Journal he discovered Fry’s body stuffed in a garbage bin. Ray's body was discovered a few miles away.

Police confirmed their identities Tuesday but released few details.

Their family members do not know how Ray and Zakaria met or how long she had been renting a room from him.

“I don’t understand how someone can do that to anyone, just dump them like if they are trash,” said Ray’s daughter, Alarie Ray-Garcia. “It’s unfathomable to me.”

Police are investigating the case as a double homicide, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department said.

Click here for more from the Albuquerque Journal.