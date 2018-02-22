Arrest made in shooting death of postal worker in Dallas, reports say

Authorities reportedly arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a postal worker on a Dallas highway earlier this week.

Donnie Ferrell, 25, was arrested after a standoff in Hutchins, located about 11 miles southeast of Dallas, FOX4 reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources close to the investigation.

Ferrell was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge early Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News. A federal search warrant was issued for an address in Hutchins before Ferrell's arrest, WFAA reported.

According to court records obtained by FOX4, Ferrell has a criminal past that includes a theft conviction in 2013. He is due in federal court Thursday afternoon and will hear the charges against him.

Dallas Police have said 58-year-old Tony Mosby was shot around 2:30 a.m. while driving a U.S. postal truck just before the Margaret McDermott Bridge near downtown. When authorities arrived at scene, they found Mosby dead inside the cab of the 11-ton box truck that had crashed into a guardrail.

US POSTAL WORKER KILLED IN SHOOTING ON DALLAS HIGHWAY

Authorities have not yet said what led to the shooting or if Mosby was targeted or randomly attacked. Officials have also not disclosed how many shots were fired at his vehicle.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Mosby's murder is considered a federal crime because he was on the job at the time. Requests for comment from the U.S. Attorney's Office and USPIS by Fox News were not immediately returned.

Family members have described Mosby as a dedicated worker, who was a trustworthy father and grandfather.

POSTAL WORKER KILLED IN DALLAS HIGHWAY SHOOTING CALLED 'ROCK OF THE FAMILY'

"He was the rock of the family and part of that glue is gone. And I think that's what's going to help heal his children and his brother and his sister is bringing this person to justice," Sylvia Mosby, his sister-in-law, told FOX4.

Authorities said the deadly shooting happened 11 days after someone shot at two Dallas police officers in a squad car about a mile away from Monday's incident, around the same time of the morning. In that incident, the officers were not seriously injured.

Police said there's no evidence linking the two crimes, but there have also been no arrests for the attack on the officers.