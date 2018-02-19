US Postal worker killed in shooting on Dallas highway

A postal truck driver was shot to death early Monday on a highway near downtown Dallas, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department told FOX4 the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near the interchange with Interstate 35E.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the worker dead in the cab of a truck that was riddled with bullets, according to FOX4.

Dallas Police closed a part of the highway for several hours to investigate the shooting, unload the postal truck, and tow it away from the scene.

No details about what led to the shooting or a description of a suspect have been released by authorities.