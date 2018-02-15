$10M donation to Wheaton ties for largest in school history

Wheaton College in Massachusetts is getting one of the largest donations in its 183-year history.

The school said Thursday it received a $10 million commitment from the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation to create a professorship on social entrepreneurship.

The Maryland-based foundation supports education, national security groups and a variety of conservative causes. Its president, Diana Davis Spencer, is a 1960 graduate of Wheaton.

College President Dennis Hanno says it's a "transformational gift" that will help students tackle major social challenges.

Wheaton says it will become one of the few U.S. schools with an endowed professorship on social entrepreneurship.

Its previous largest gift was $10 million donated during a fundraising campaign that ended in 2000.

The private college of 1,600 students in Norton, Massachusetts, is not related to Wheaton College in Illinois.