Alabama student investigated over videos using racial slur

The University of Alabama says social media videos of a student repeatedly using a racial slur have been reported to the school's student-conduct office.

In the first video, the woman uses a racial slur for African-Americans. In a second video responding to criticism, she says she'll use the word "as much as I want," and then says it repeatedly.

The university said the comments are "ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama."

The videos were first reported by al.com.

University spokesman Chris Bryant confirmed a student is being investigated. The Associated Press is not identifying her because she has not been charged with a crime. An email to her university account was not returned.

In the video, the woman identified herself as a sorority member from New Jersey.