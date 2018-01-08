Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City, FDNY says

A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City’s midtown on Monday, sending more than 100 firefighters to the skyscraper and smoke into the sky.

The flames started in the heating and cooling unit on the roof of the Fifth Avenue high-rise just before 7 a.m., FDNY said.

More than 126 firefighters responded to the scene. Video footage showed several firefighters on the roof while smoke spewed out.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what started the fire.

Trump Tower has been protected by heavy security presence since President Trump took office. The building houses both businesses and residences.

First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron lived in the New York City residence for the first few months of Trump’s presidency before officially moving into the White House.