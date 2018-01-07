Ex-teacher held on lewdness charge; 7th arrest among school staff this year, authorities say

A former third-grade teacher from Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, accused of lewd acts with a child, authorities said.

Luis Busso, 38, who taught at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, was booked on charges including five counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, FOX5 reported.

He became the third person linked to the school to be arrested in recent months on sexual misconduct charges, and seventh school employee arrested overall, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Busso was terminated May 25 after the school district conducted an investigation, a district spokeswoman said. The specific reason for his firing was unclear.

Busso is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, reports said.