Police: Stolen vehicle search uncovers 430 pounds of marijuana worth $1.2M

A report of a stolen vehicle led to Florida sheriffs busting four men with 430 pounds of marijuana and $43,000 in cash.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday that deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report on Jackman Boulevard in Winter Park.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle backed into a driveway with a male driver trying to start it. Two other males were standing outside the stolen vehicle.

The three men – identified as Michael Strozewski, Angelo Sueque and Craig Hillman – were taken into custody.

During an additional search of the home’s backyard, deputies also apprehended Kadin Baskin, who attempted to flee through a side garage door.

In the truck of the stolen vehicle, authorities found about 50 pounds of marijuana, while an additional 380 pounds, a handgun and $43,000 in cash were discovered inside the residence.

Agents with the City-County Investigative Bureau estimated the marijuana was worth $1.2 million in street value.

“This is the second time in the past several weeks that we were able to successfully remove large quantities of illegal drugs from our streets,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a statement. “As we know, there is a direct correlation between the illegal drug trade and a wide variety of criminal activity. Our community is safe as a result of [these] efforts.”