JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston airport
A JetBlue Airways plane slid off a taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday evening, officials said.
JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Ga., briefly skidded shortly after landing at 7:15 p.m., WHDH-TV reported.
No injuries were reported, the station said.
The Massachusetts Port Authority told WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning.
Passengers were bused to the terminal after firefighters helped them off the plane.
The airport's runways were cleared by 11:30 p.m., Massport officials said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.