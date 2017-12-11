Port Authority explosion leaves several injured; suspect down

One person was in custody after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal during Monday morning’s rush hour, a blast that prompted mass chaos and halted multiple subway lines, the NYPD said.

Several people were reportedly injured. An NYPD source on the scene told Fox News a device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb.

President Trump had been briefed on the incident, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.

NYPD and FDNY officials confirmed to Fox News they were investigating reports of an explosion “of an unknown origin” near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Police tweeted the A, C, E subways lines were being evacuated. The terminal is "temporarily closed by authorities" at this time.

Several people wrote on social media there was mass chaos at the bus terminal, some saying there was a "stampede" when an explosion was heard.

The NYC Office of Emergency Management also tweeted there was “police activity” near West 42nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues and advised commuters to expect delays.

Port Authority is the largest bus terminal in the U.S. and about 232,000 commuters go through the area daily. The number of passengers is expected to jump to 337,000 daily by 2040.

