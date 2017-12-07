Several wounded after shooting at New Mexico school, reports say

Several people were reportedly wounded when a person opened fire at a northern New Mexico school Thursday morning.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office told local media about the shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, N.M., about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office asked people to “please avoid the area.”

“Aztec High School is locked down and being evacuated. Please avoid the area. Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids. We will update this as we learn more,” the post said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school, who was suspected of firing the shots and what condition the wounded were in.

Farmington Municipal Schools wrote on Facebook all schools in the district went into preventive lockdown due to the incident.

“We have no reason to think there is any threat in Farmington at this time, but we are taking this advance action in order to secure all of our schools. Your students’ safety is our primary concern,” the statement said.

In nearby Bloomfield, police said local schools were also lockdown as a precaution.

This is breaking news. Check back for more updates.