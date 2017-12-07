FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump's Jerusalem decision could spark 'days of rage'; Sen. Al Franken to make major announcement

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The Middle East braces for fallout after President Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announces plans to move U.S. Embassy

U.S. Sen. Al Franken expected to make a statement today as calls for his resignation mount, another woman accuses him of sexual misconduct

The Justice Department is reviewing "over 10,000 texts" between two former members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigative team following the discovery of anti-Trump messages between them

Southern Calif. wildfires force mass evacuations in Los Angeles as blaze breaks out in Bel-Air

THE LEAD STORY: The Middle East is bracing for unrest after President Trump's formal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ... Trump's move fulfills a campaign promise made to religious conservatives. But it could also inflame tensions across the Middle East. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was to travel to Jordan on Thursday to meet with King Abdullah II and the two allies could try to coordinate a response to Trump's policy change. Meanwhile, the terror group Hamas has called for a "days of rage" in protest of Trump's move. The United Nations was also critical of Trump. UN Secretary-General António Guterres read a statement that in part criticized the president’s new policy on Jerusalem. "From day one as Secretary-General of the United Nations, I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” Guterres said. Seven members of the U.N. Security Council have requested an emergency meeting on Jerusalem that could come as early as Friday. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley defended Trump in a Fox News interview on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," saying "Courage doesn't come by doing what everybody else says."

A POLITICAL CAREER IN FREEFALL: U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is expected to make an announcement today after a growing group of Democratic senators called for his resignation amid new sexual misconduct allegations... Sens. Claire McCaskill, Maggie Hassan, Kirsten Gillibrand, Patty Murray, Mazie K. Hirono, Kamala Harris, Debbie Stabenow, Tammy Baldwin and Heidi Heitkamp were among the Senate colleagues who called for Franken to step down Wednesday. Franken’s political career has been in peril since California radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden posted a blog detailing how the Democratic senator kissed and groped her without her consent in 2006. Franken has apologized, but other allegations from five additional women have surfaced since.

TALE OF THE TEXTS: Justice Department officials are reading through “over 10,000 texts” between two former members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Fox News has learned, before they hand over the anti-Trump messages to the House Intelligence Committee ... Mueller's Russia investigation and FBI have been under scrutiny since it was revealed that Peter Strzok was removed Mueller's team following the discovery of his anti-Trump messages to colleague – and lover – Lisa Page. In addition to Russia probe, Strzok also had a role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Justice Department officials say the process of reading and redacting the texts could take “weeks,” and that the thousands of text messages between Strzok and Page span over “several months.” The review process comes as the House Intel committee has threatened top DOJ and FBI officials with a contempt resolution, barring an imminent breakthrough, after the agencies did not comply with a deadline to hand over long-sought information that goes well beyond text messages.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES SPREAD: A wildfire erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section, forcing mass evacuations ... The Skirball Fire – named after the Skirball Cultural Center in northern Los Angeles – burned 475 acres in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, the Los Angeles Times reported. To the north, in Sylmar, Calif., the 'Creek fire' has spread 12,605 acres and forced 150,000 people to evacuate their homes. Forecasters predict some areas to have 80 mph winds. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded by declaring a local state of emergency. Hundreds of homes across the L.A. metropolitan area and beyond were feared destroyed since Monday. As many as five fires have closed highways, schools and museums, shut down production of TV series and cast a hazardous haze over the region. About 200,000 people were under evacuation orders.

RUMSFELD DEFENDS TRUMP: "We're better off today than if we had Hillary in the presidency." – Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, reflecting on the frequent criticism of President Trump, in an exclusive interview on "The Ingraham Angle." WATCH

CHELSEA, NOT-SO-LATELY: "I'm all for feminism, [But] women should be out there in front of this and not allowing this kind of stuff. Shame on you, Chelsea Handler." - Fox Business' Trish Regan, blasting TV personality Chelsea Handler's frequent bashing of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on 'The Intelligence Report.' WATCH

1972: America's last moon mission to date is launched as Apollo 17 blasts off from Cape Canaveral.

1941: 'A Date Which Will Live In Infamy': During a series of raids in the Pacific, Imperial Japan's navy launches a pre-emptive attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing 2,400 people, about half of them on the battleship USS Arizona. (The United States declares war against Japan the next day.)

1842: The New York Philharmonic performs its first concert

