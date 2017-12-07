Southern California wildfires force mass evacuations in Los Angeles

Wildfires driven by Santa Ana winds continue to ravage Southern California Wednesday evening, as firefighters anticipate conditions worsening through the night.

The Skirball Fire – named after the Skirball Cultural Center in northern Los Angeles – burned 475 acres in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The museum closed Wednesday while the fire was held back. The fire was five percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

To the north, in Sylmar, California, the ‘Creek fire’ has spread 12,605 acres and forced 150,000 people to evacuate their homes. Forecasters predict some areas to have 80 mph winds. It is only 5 percent contained, The Times reported. A total of 180 structures were destroyed.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded by declaring a local state of emergency.

“Both Emergency Declarations direct relevant City departments to take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area affected by the fires,” Garcetti’s office said in a statement. “(These) declarations also request that state and federal assistance be provided to the City quickly. “

The eruption of the Skirball Fire prompted mandatory evacuation orders and the closure of the 405 freeway - one of the busiest in the nation – for part of Tuesday afternoon. The freeway reopened on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that at least 265 schools in the San Fernando Valley will be closed through the weekend.

In the middle of devastation..sympathy. Firefighters from Colton and San Luis Obispo here RT @FoxNews: Firefighters saved a family's Christmas tree from California wildfires. @adamhousley https://t.co/gViOxQmGLJ pic.twitter.com/02unkZj5Vp — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 5, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, the wildfires are expected to exacerbate overnight, as winds reach speeds of 65 MPH.

Hundreds of engines are coming from fire departments in other states, LA County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said.

CalFire officials anticipate the fire to continue to grow in the coming days due to strong winds. Red Flag warnings will remains in effect until Saturday night.