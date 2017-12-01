FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump slams 'disgraceful' Kate Steinle verdict; Lauer reportedly wants $30M from NBC

Developing now, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017:

'Disgraceful': President Trump reacts to the not-guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle case as outrage over jury's decision grows

Lawyers for Matt Lauer reportedly seek a $30 million payout from NBC from his contract

The latest ICBM fired by North Korea could reach Washington, D.C., South Korea officials say

Senate Republicans are rewriting tax reform legislation in hopes of swaying skeptical lawmakers

Rex Tillerson is expected to step down as secretary of state in January; CIA Director Mike Pompeo said to be a potential replacement

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump called the not-guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial "disgraceful" amid growing outrage over jurors' decision ... "A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case!" Trump tweeted after the jury acquitted illegal immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of the most serious charges, ranging from involuntary manslaughter to first-degree murder. “No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.” After six days of deliberation, Zarate also was acquitted on assault with a semiautomatic weapon, but was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. U.S. immigration officials said they will deport Garcia Zarate, who was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in 2015. Defense attorneys argued the shooting was an accident; prosecutors said the killing was intentional. Steinle's killing sparked a national debate over sanctuary cities like San Francisco and illegal immigration.

'GOLDEN PARACHUTE' FOR LAUER?: Fired NBC 'Today' anchor Matt Lauer's lawyers are hoping to get him a reported $30 million payout from for his contract that was supposed to take him through 2018 ... According to the New York Post's "Page Six," Lauer’s lawyers are working on a plan to get him the remainder of his $20 million per year contract, which would have run another year and a half had he not been terminated Wednesday over allegations of sexual misconduct. However, there is a question whether Lauer's contract contains a "morality clause" that allows NBC to withhold the remainder of his payment, which would be roughly $30 million.

NATION'S CAPITAL IN NORTH KOREA'S CROSSHAIRS: North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile fired this week potentially has the capability of reaching targets as far as 8,100 miles away, putting Washington, D.C., within reach, South Korean officials said ... North Korea's Hwasong-15 is considerably larger than the regime’s previous ICBM, the Hwasong-14, which was tested twice in July. The Hwasong-15 is designed to deliver larger warheads, and North Korea claims it is capable of striking the “whole mainland” of the U.S.

Satellite photos show North Korea apparently prepping to reuse launch site

COURTING TAX REFORM SUPPORT: Senate Republicans were rewriting legislation to overhaul the nation's tax code Thursday evening in an effort to secure support from lawmakers who balked after a congressional analysis found the bill would add $1 trillion to the deficit over the next decade .... GOP leaders had been optimistic the tax bill would pass quickly earlier Thursday after Sens. John McCain and Lisa Murkowski announced their support. But their mood changed late in the day after the Senate's parliamentarian ruled that automatic "triggers" designed to guard against big deficits would violate Senate rules. GOP leaders' main concern was winning over lawmakers, including Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who are concerned about adding more red ink to the deficit. Republicans have only two votes to spare in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 edge.

CABINET SHAKEUP COMING?: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to leave the Trump administration in January, sources tell Fox News. CIA Director Mike Pompeo may be tapped as a Tillerson's potential replacement ... The most likely succession plan would involve moving Pompeo to the State Department and nominating Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton to lead the CIA, Fox News was told. Tillerson's exit has been long rumored, amid reported tension between the secretary of state and President Trump. In October, NBC News reported Tillerson considered resigning over the summer amid disagreements with the White House, and even reportedly called the president a “moron” after a meeting with Cabinet officials. Tillerson pushed back on that report.

Chris Wallace: There has been a 'Cold War' between Tillerson, Trump

NO JUSTICE FOR KATE: "It is a miscarriage of justice in the profoundest sense in that Kate Steinle is dead because she went for a walk in a popular destination in her own city and her parents will never see anybody convicted for that crime ... Why is one political party, the entire bureaucracy and two-thirds of the remaining political party fetishizing and sentimentalizing immigrants who can't speak the language, with a grade two education, and setting up competing jurisdictions in this country that protect them at the expense of American citizens?" – Mark Steyn, author and radio host, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," reflecting on the stunning verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial. WATCH

LAUER'S APOLOGY TONE-DEAF?: "If the reports from the New York Times are true, Matt Lauer is guilty of criminal activity. How he feels about that is completely irrelevant." – Fox News contributor Gillian Turner, on "Outnumbered," blasting Matt Lauer's first statement after his firing from NBC for sexual misconduct. WATCH

White House releases 'explosive' tally of green cards issued in 'chain migration.'

Trump pressured Senate Intel, GOP to end Russia investigation, report says.

Texas professor's post defending men 'courting' teens sparks outrage.

Matt Lauer scandal threatens 'Today' show's $500M ad revenue stream.

Dow soars past 24,000 for first time.

Bitcoin loses over a fifth of its value in less than 24 hours.

Sen. Marco Rubio: This World AIDS Day, we must recommit to make AIDS a disease of the past.

Jessica Tarlov: Conyers out? Not today. But maybe tomorrow. A girl can hope,

NFL owners appear poised to pay nearly $100 million bribe for nothing.

Roy Moore and Jimmy Kimmel spar after film crew crashes campaign speech at church.

Jim Nabors, best known as Gomer Pyle, dead at 87.

Russell Simmons steps down from businesses after Sidney Lumet's daughter says he sexually violated her.

How to watch the supermoon.

Video of an engineer appearing to fix plane with duct tape goes viral.

Dog shoots hunter after another hunter leaves shotgun on ground.

1992: A New York judge sentences Amy Fisher to 5 to 15 years in prison for shooting and seriously wounding her lover's wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco. (Fisher served seven years.)

1955: Rosa Parks, a black seamstress, is arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus; the incident sparks a year-long boycott of the buses by blacks - and the Civil Rights Movement.

1824: The presidential election is turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock develops between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)

