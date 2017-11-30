Jim Nabors dead; star best known as Gomer Pyle was 87

Jim Nabors, the star who played the clumsy deputy sheriff Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and eventually starred in his own spinoff, has died. He was 87.

Nabors' husband, Stan Cadwallader, told the Associated Press his longtime partner had died at home in Hawaii.

Nabors, a native of Alamaba, became an instant success when he joined "The Andy Griffith Show" in spring 1963. The character of Gomer Pyle — the unworldly, lovable gas pumper who would exclaim "Gollllll-ly!" — proved so popular that in 1964 CBS starred him in "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."

In the spinoff, which lasted five seasons, Gomer left his hometown of Mayberry to become a Marine recruit. His innocence confounded his sergeant, the irascible Frank Sutton.

Nabors was known as an ardent supporter of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is one only a handful of people to earn the official status of "Honorary Marine."

In 2013, he made headlines for marrying Cadwallader. The couple met in 1975 when Cadwallader was a Honolulu firefighter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.