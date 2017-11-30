FOX NEWS FIRST: NBC accused of ignoring Matt Lauer complaints; Tax reform bill clears hurdle

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017:

NBC ignored complaints about fired "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer, reports say

Jared Kushner questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators

GOP tax reform bill clears key Senate test vote

One of Rep. John Conyers' accusers tells Fox News he covered up an alleged assault by a top staffer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells Fox News an ethics investigation of Roy Moore is "almost certain" if he is elected to the Senate

THE LEAD STORY: NBC News executives failed to act on complaints from several women about crude behavior by Matt Lauer, according to a news report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against the now-former "Today" show anchor ... NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack announced Wednesday that Lauer had been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior with a colleague." NBC later said the misconduct started when Lauer and a female network employee were at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment. Lack said it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident." A report in Variety published Wednesday afternoon detailed multiple sordid allegations against Lauer, including that he gave one female colleague a sex toy, exposed himself to a different female colleague, often engaged in crude, sexually charged office banter and conducted multiple rendezvous with women as he traveled the world covering the Olympics for NBC. A former NBC News employee told the New York Times that he sexually assaulted her in his locked office in 2001.

MUELLER'S TEAM QUESTIONS KUSHNER: Senior White House aide - and President Trump's son-in-law - Jared Kushner - met this month with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, Fox News has confirmed ... Investigators reportedly questioned Kushner about a meeting he had with an unnamed Russian ambassador and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the New York Times reported. The meeting reportedly took place in December 2016 during then-President-elect Trump’s transition into the White House. The revelation of Kushner’s meeting with Mueller investigators came days after it was reported that Flynn cut ties with Trump's legal team.

Gregg Jarrett: Mueller's investigation imperils American-Russian relations, jeopardizing lives

TAX-CUT BILL CLEARS HURDLE; TRUMP APPLIES PRESSURE: The Republican plan to overhaul the nation’s tax system cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, as President Trump rallied support for the bill ... The bill advanced on a 52-48 party line vote, allowing senators to start debate on the sweeping legislation. Ahead of the floor vote, President Trump traveled to Missouri to rally support for the bill -- and pressure Congress. “Now comes the moment of truth,” the president said during a rally in St. Louis. “In the coming days, the American people will learn which politicians are part of the swamp and which politicians want to drain the swamp.” The bill still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans have just two votes to spare in their 52-48 edge over Democrats. The Senate’s tax overhaul plan is different from that of the House’s version. The two chambers would need to come together on a unified piece of legislation to advance to President Trump's desk.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE WITH CONYERS ACCUSER: One of the women accusing Democratic Rep. John Conyers of sexual harassment told Fox News that in addition to touching her inappropriately, he also failed to protect her when one of his top staffers assaulted her ... In an interview on “The Story with Martha MacCallum," Deanna Maher, a former deputy chief of staff for Conyers, described the incident with the high-level staffer as “pretty devastating.” She said it happened in 2001 when she was 61. The unnamed staffer grabbed her, forced her against a wall and "stuck his tongue down my throat at my age." Afterward, Maher claimed Conyers gave her no help whatsoever. "I got no protection afterwards because Congressman Conyers covered that whole thing up."

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - MCCONNELL SEES ETHICS PROBE FOR MOORE: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says an ethics investigation of Roy Moore is "almost certain" if the Republican candidate is elected in the Dec. 12 Alabama U.S. Senate election ... McConnell, who backed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange against Moore in September's Republican primary runoff, told "The Ingraham Angle" that the Senate would "deal with the aftermath of the decision the people of Alabama make on Dec. 12." He declined to indicate whether the Senate would vote to expel Moore, saying only "it'll be up to the [Senate Ethics] committee." Moore, 70, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl in two separate incidents that occurred when he was in his early 30s. McConnell has said Moore should "step aside" in the Senate race.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

NO JUSTICE FOR BENGHAZI VICTIMS' FAMILIES: "I think real justice in this would be a bullet in the back of the head, frankly ... I think their country has let them down." – Jason Chaffetz, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," slamming verdict against Benghazi conspirator Ahmed Abu Khatallah, who was found guilty on several counts but not the major count of murder. Chaffetz believes the U.S. government did not do everything it could to get a sense of justice for the families of the Americans killed in the 2012 Benghazi attacks. WATCH

BAH HUMBUG, CNN: "These media types... are doing a disservice to a gracious act that the president and first lady have offered." – Sean Spicer, former Trump White House press secretary, on "Hannity," sounding off on CNN's decision to boycott the annual White House Christmas party for the press. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Knocking Trump off Twitter was a 'mistake,' ex-employee says.

Cliven Bundy refuses to leave jail amid ongoing trial.

Air Force fires Thunderbirds commander because of 'risk management' concerns.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Over 15,000 scheduled American Airlines flights do not have pilots during busy holiday season.

Inflation heating up: Fed Beige Book.

The hottest cars at the 2017 LA Auto Show.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Newt Gingrich: President Trump is decisively reining in the left.

Cal Thomas: The return of virtue.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Thanksgiving is over but Mueller and his team remain hard at work.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Matt Lauer's firing casts NBC's call on Ronan Farrow in a whole new light

Garrison Keillor apologizes after firing, reveals he put his hand up woman's shirt.

Star Wars' Chewbacca gets leading role in Texas police recruiting video.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

New evidence dates Christ’s tomb to Roman era, matching historical records.

Man crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window, steals register.

Mom blames plastic surgery addiction on 'selfie dysmorphia.'

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Fox News' Pete Hegseth sounds off on a controversial exhibit at New York City's John Jay College featuring the art of Gitmo prisoners; Fox News military analyst Gen. Jack Keane on the latest threat from North Korea; and an inside look at the LA Auto Show

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Rep. John Garamendi gives insight of how the Trump administration should handle North Korea's latest missile launch.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Fox News Pentagon producer Lucas Tomlinson and former State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf break down North Korea's latest test launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles and how the rogue nation's capabilities are increasing and growing more worrisome. Plus, the Senate voted Wednesday to open debate on their tax reform bill, allowing President Trump to attempt to keep his tax cut Christmas promise alive. Fox News' Chad Pergram and Mike Emanuel tackle the details from Capitol Hill. And we'll have commentary from Fox Business' Trish Regan.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 am to Noon ET: "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz will have the latest on the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal. Chris Wallace and James Rosen will take on Jared Kushner's questioning by Robert Mueller's investigators, North Korea, tax reform and other political hot topics of the day.

#OnThisDay

1993: President Bill Clinton signs the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers. It is named for James Brady, who was shot during the assassination attempt against Ronald Reagan in 1981.

1982: Michael Jackson's album, "Thriller," is released by Epic Records.

1835: Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — is born in Florida, Mo.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.