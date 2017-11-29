Man crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window, steals register

Yet another burglar has taken to climbing through the McDonald’s drive-thru window to rob the fast food chain – two weeks after a woman in Maryland was caught on camera entering through a drive-thru window and stealing food, drinks and money.

Wednesday morning around 1 am, a man wearing a bandana over his face broke into a San Antonio, TX, McDonald’s by crawling through the drive-thru window and stole a cash register.

REAL-LIFE HAMBURGLAR? WOMAN CLIMBS THROUGH MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU WINDOW TO STEAL

In the surveillance footage, the suspect is seen carrying a gun as he completes his heist. After grabbing the cash register, the man flees through the back door.

The restaurant manager said to KSAT 12 the cash register was empty, however, and no money was stolen.

The manager also said that employees were inside the building during the robbery, but no one was injured. It’s uncertain if the employees witnessed the robbery as it happened.