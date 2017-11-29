Matt Lauer sexted intern, other women at NBC, report says

Matt Lauer, the former NBC News anchor who was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” has been accused of sexting network employees — including an intern.

Lauer, according to a New York Post report Wednesday night, allegedly sent “lewd messages and revealing pictures” to women working at NBC.

One of those women, an intern, is believed to have been the staffer who brought the news anchor’s career with the company tumbling down after she approached executives about an incident that allegedly occurred with Lauer during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The intern allegedly provided a photo “which was a major part of the evidence which is why the firing came so quickly.” It “was so damning that they had no other option but to fire him,” a source told the Post. The photo, sources told the Post, “showed incontrovertible proof of inappropriate sexual behavior on his part.”

Lauer’s sexual misconduct, however, reportedly didn’t end with the Olympics. His involvement with the intern continued after they returned home from Russia, the Post reported.

It was common for Lauer to invite female NBC employees to his hotel room while covering the Olympics, Variety reported Wednesday.

The news anchor’s behavior with women at NBC, according to Variety, also included luring a female into his office and then exposing his penis to her. He allegedly also gave a female a sex toy that included an “explicit note” about how he wanted to use the item on her.

The former NBC star also reportedly played the game “f--ck, marry or kill” with both men and women in the office, often naming females he worked with that he wanted to sleep with.

Later Wednesday, The New York Times reported two additional women had come forward to complain about Lauer’s behavior toward them — one of whom claims she was invited to Lauer’s office in 2001 and the two had sex.

The woman told the Times she felt helpless and feared losing her job with the company, and didn’t report the incident at the time because of that fear.

A spokesperson for NBC News said — despite allegations made about Lauer since his firing — that “current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct.”

When hit with the news of his firing, Lauer “was very apologetic,” according to The New York Post, but the disgraced news anchor has yet to release a public statement on his firing nor about the allegations made against him.