DUI arrest made in California multi-car crash that killed 4

Authorities arrested a Northern California man they say was behind a multi-car pileup that killed four people and injured six others.

Fred Lowe of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run and felony DUI, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Matthew Hamer told the East Bay Times .

Hamer said Lowe, 47, left the crash scene at Interstate 80 in the San Francisco area's east bay and was apprehended after Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies spotted a blue Mercedes reported to be involved in the crash.

The blue Mercedes Lowe is suspected of driving collided with a white Nissan sedan Saturday night, causing the Nissan to flip over and crash into three vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

All four passengers in the Nissan died at the scene. The driver was hospitalized.

Details of the arrest were not available and CHP authorities did not have information on the six people who were hospitalized.

Lowe was at the Martinez Detention Facility on Sunday in lieu of $1.15 million bail.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney, and attempts by The Associated Press to reach family and associates for comment were unsuccessful.