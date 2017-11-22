300 gallons of Vermont maple syrup reportedly ruined by ‘disturbed individual’ with an ax

Police in Vermont are searching for a suspect accused of putting holes into eight maple syrup barrels earlierthis week, resulting in the ruin of at least 300 gallons of the state specialty.

Alan Mayer, of Mayer Maple Products, told Vermont State Police that someone entered his sugarhouse in Bristol between late Monday and early Tuesday.

He claimed someone “stole several gallon jugs of maple syrup as well as vandalized his sugaring equipment,” according to a press release.

“They just went through and trashed it, basically,” Alan’s wife, Cindy Mayer, told the Burlington Free Press, about their products. She said eight barrels of maple syrup were punctured, which caused at least 300 gallons to leak out.

IS A MAPLE SYRUP SHORTAGE LOOMING?

She added the contents were “nearly an entire season’s worth – an entire crop – it’s on the floor over there.”

Cindy told the Free Press that the barrels appeared to be damaged by a “disturbed individual" with an ax.

In addition to bottling tanks, an evaporator and pans that were also damaged, the suspects stole 12 gallons of maple syrup which the newspaper said are worth $40 each.

Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Cpl. Michelle LeBlanc at 802-388-4919.