New Jersey woman stuck in septic tank rescued after 3 hours

A New Jersey who fell into a septic tank was stuck 11-feet under ground for three hours before firefighters managed to free her.

The 57-year-old woman, who was not identified, fell into the sewage tank in Mullica Township, N.J. and screamed for help for 30 minutes until her son found her, FOX29 reported.

Updated with video: ACFD R1 E2 B1 and Training 1 traveled nearly 30 miles away today, to Mullica Township to rescue a woman who was stuck in a 11 foot well for almost 3 hours. She was safely lifted and packaged for further evaluation. Great job by all. pic.twitter.com/BxTplyA9tM — Atlantic City Fire Dept Firefighters IAFF L198 (@AtlanticCityFD) November 16, 2017

The Atlantic City Fire Department and Mullica Township Police were called to the scene where it took nearly three hours to rescue the woman.

She was hospitalized at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center after injuring her back in the fall.