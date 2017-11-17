The Latest: Psychiatric patient surprised that escape worked

The Latest on the escape of a man from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and his capture in California (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A man who walked out of a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and made it to California before being captured says he's surprised his escape worked.

Randall Saito spoke to The Associated Press at a jail near Stockton, California, before a Friday court appearance.

Saito left the hospital in suburban Honolulu on Sunday, got a taxi to the airport and took a charter plane to Maui. From there, he caught a flight to San Jose.

Saito says he used a fake ID and was expecting to be nabbed on almost every leg of the journey.

He was caught Wednesday when a taxi driver in Stockton saw a TV report about the escape and realized Saito had been in her cab.

He was committed to the hospital after being found not guilty of a woman's death by reason of insanity.

Saito says he's contrite for the nearly 40-year-old killing but that he faked mental illness to get out of a prison sentence.

___

12:03 a.m.

A man who acknowledges killing a woman nearly 40 years ago says he escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital to prove that he could behave properly out in the community.

Randall Saito tells San Francisco television station KGO-TV in a jail interview that the Hawaii State Hospital wouldn't give him a chance. He says each time he applied for release, officials made him "sound like a bad guy."

So he plotted an escape, which he carried out Sunday.

He walked out of the hospital, got a taxi to the airport and took a chartered plane to Maui, where he caught another flight to San Jose, California.

Saito was captured Wednesday in Stockton after authorities got a tip from a taxi driver.

He's scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Friday.