Yoga teacher says he touched 6-year-old because 'he is a cute child,' report says

A former Missouri yoga instructor accused of molesting one of his 6-year-old students allegedly told police he touched the boy because he “is a cute child.”

Christian A. Hammond, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Parkville and charged with child molestation.

The boy told police Hammond reached down his pants multiple times and grabbed his buttocks after classes at Parkville Children’s Cottage, FOX4 KC reported, citing court records.

Hammond allegedly told police he grabbed the child’s buttocks and genitals, but said he never made skin-to-skin contact.

When he was asked by cops why, Hammond said “I don’t know. He is a cute child.”

