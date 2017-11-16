Mom punishes son for school suspension by making him to work free for others

A Louisiana mom found a creative way to punish her son for getting suspended from school: She put the boy to work for free for others while he was missing classes.

Demetris Payne quickly came up with a punishment for the son rather than letting him get a three-day break from school. She posted his photo on Facebook last Friday, offering his services at odd jobs for free.

"My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline," she wrote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome."

The post quickly got the attention of many people who took her up on the offer. Payne even had to create a schedule to keep track of all the jobs the son had to do.

Payne later posted a photo on Facebook featuring her son working as promised. "First yard complete. He thought I was playing."

An hour later, the mother posted a video of the kid – this time showing him mowing a lawn, the Chronicle reported. "He's mowing his second yard," she says in the clip. "Keep pushing, you got it. You're doing good."

Multiple social media users praised Payne’s approach to parenting, with some saying they will do the same with their misbehaving children.

"This is awesome! Keep up the good work, mom. He has to learn that there is consequence for his actions!" one person wrote on Facebook. “This is a great idea! I hope I am able to parent my child as creatively and responsibly as you."

The son was back in the classroom Tuesday, prompting the mom to post a photo of him, captioned: "Look who's back at school. Meeting with all his teachers and set up a plan so we can make sure he stays on track."