World War I widow to be honored in centennial ceremony

The widow of a World War I veteran will be honored this weekend in a rededication of a Pennsylvania monument on Veterans Day.

Ninety-one-year-old Emma Jones will be a special guest at the ceremony in Danville's Memorial Park on Saturday. The Daily Item reports her husband Amos served with the U.S. Army in France, where he was wounded in 1918.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of American involvement in WWI.

Doug Resseguie, director of Montour County veterans' affairs, says the monument is one of the first 50 in the country to be chosen for a grant designating it as a centennial monument — a national recognition.

Jones was 18 when she met and married Amos in 1946. He died in 1951.

She says she's looking forward to seeing the monument.

