Penn State says it punished 7 in Penn State frat death

Penn State says it has meted out discipline in connection with the death of a fraternity pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.

Penn State said Tuesday it punished seven students found to be in violation of the university's student code of conduct. It says penalties ranged from probation to expulsion, but it didn't give a breakdown.

The university says another 19 students withdrew before completing the disciplinary process and must complete it before returning.

Eighteen students were initially charged in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A judge threw out some of the original charges.

Piazza died of a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a Beta Theta Pi pledge ceremony.