Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Texas police searching for panhandler accused of robbing, beating 77-year-old man

Fox News
Fort Worth police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after being given a ride in a car by a panhandler who approached him at this Texaco gas station.

Fort Worth police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after being given a ride in a car by a panhandler who approached him at this Texaco gas station.  (Google Maps)

Texas police are on the hunt Friday for a panhandler after a 77-year-old man whom he accepted $5 from was found robbed, beaten and dumped on the side of the road.

Fort Worth police said the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM at a Texaco gas station around 3 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect approached him for money, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The panhandler, described by police as a black man in his 50s wearing jeans and a maroon and white jacket, then offered the victim a ride home. The two got into a parked car with a second would-be robber, police told the newspaper.

A half hour later, the man was found on the side of the road about 2 miles north of the gas station, according to police. 

A description of the other man in the car wasn’t available, but the car being driven was a gray or silver early 2000s Buick sedan with only a temporary license plate on the back, the Dallas Morning News reported.

 