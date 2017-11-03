FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump on DNC-Clinton nomination rigging scandal: 'This is real collusion'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017:

'Ingraham Angle' Exclusive: Trump sounds off on Hillary’s 'rigged' nomination, dossier, NYC terror attack

The president prepares for Asia trip, with North Korea a key topic

Election rigging allegations cap scandal-ridden two weeks for Hillary, Dems

Report: ISIS claims responsibility for NYC terror attack

Trump's Twitter page knocked out for 11 minutes. What happened?

THE LEAD STORY: In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, President Trump slammed allegations that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 party nomination was rigged by the Democratic National Committee, calling it "illegal," and blasted the Russian dossier as "totally fake" and "disgraceful" ... "It's illegal, number one, and it's really unfair to Bernie Sanders," Trump told Ingraham about Hillary’s DNC win. Before the interview, Trump tweeted that there was “real collusion and dishonesty" at the DNC and wondered, “Where is our Justice Department?”

In the wide-ranging Ingraham interview, Trump also reflected on the infamous "opposition research" Russian dossier, saying "it’s a disgrace that a thing like that can take place." He also addressed the New York terror attack and tax reform. Trump repeated his call to Congress to end the lottery-based Diversity Visa immigration program and argued his tax reform plan is "really not for the rich, it’s for the middle class and it's for jobs.”

Trump unleashes new threat on North Korea in Ingraham interview

NORTH KOREA LOOMS OVER ASIA TRIP: President Trump is slated to fly to Hawaii today as part of a trip that will take him to five Asian countries in 10 days: Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines ... North Korea will be a main focus as Trump will seek to halt the rogue nation’s nuclear threat. "The president's trip will focus on three goals," National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters Thursday at the White House. "First, strengthening international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second, promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Third, advance American prosperity through fair and reciprocal trade and economic practices."

Trump may designate North Korea a state sponsor of terror

Trade 'beef' with South Korea a potential obstacle for US

CLINTON, DEMS TAKE HITS: Donna Brazile's bombshell claim that the 2016 presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders was rigged by the Democratic National Committee capped two bad weeks for the beleaguered minority party ... Also dogging the Dems: therevelation that the DNC and Clinton campaign helped fund the discredited Trump dossier and new congressional investigations into the Obama-era deal that resulted in a Russian company purchasing American uranium mines. Arguably, these scandals have deflated Democrats' claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to swing the presidential election. If anything, it looks increasingly like Clinton tried to "rig" the election.

Charles Hurt: Clintons now involved in three 'Watergate-level' scandals

Hannity on Hillary-DNC Revelations: 'This disgrace will follow her the rest of her life'

ISIS TAKES CREDIT: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack in New York City that left eight people dead ... "(T)he attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers," the group reportedly declared. Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, 29, drove a rented truck into people walking and cycling on a bike path near the World Trade Center. Truck attacks have become an ISIS trademark in recent terror attacks. Saipov declared loyalty to ISIS in handwritten notes, authorities said and wanted to hang an ISIS flag in his hospital room.

Who is NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov?

TWITTERGATE: WHO KNOCKED TRUMP OFFLINE?: Twitter has launched an internal investigation after a "customer support" employee, reportedly working his or her last day with the company, briefly deactivated President Trump's account ... "We are conducting a full internal review," the company said in a statement about the approximately 11-minute outage. It was unclear how a “customer support” worker had obtained clearance to deactivate such a high-profile account. The president has tweeted more than 36,000 times and has nearly 42 million Twitter followers.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

TERROR ATTACK PREVENTABLE? "There should have been some level of warning. These are all the things that are coming together now to show this clearly was preventable by the fact this guy was on the radar." – Tony Shaffer, former CIA operative, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," arguing that NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov was acting peculiar and telegraphed his attack. WATCH

LAS VEGAS MYSTERY: "When you're actually there, you can see that most of the exits were blocked, many of the exits were behind fences, and there [were] really only two places in which to escape. And that's very concerning, especially when people got hit and killed ten minutes after the shooting started." – Craig Eiland, an attorney representing several of the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," discussing several unanswered questions in the mass shooting investigation. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Ex-Trump adviser Carter Page contradicts Sessions in testimony about Russia trip.

Kate Steinle trial features demonstration of how suspect could've concealed murder weapon.

Las Vegas shooter's brother threatened to kill nursing home employees, report says.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Here's what the House GOP tax reform bill does | GOP aims to kill the estate tax: What it means for you.

Amazon to end 'Fresh' grocery delivery service in some areas.

Apple Store lines return as iPhone X debuts.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Marc Thiessen: The Manafort, Gates indictments aren't proof of Trump-Russia collusion -- just bad judgment.

Federal Reserve nominee Jerome Powell is philosophically closer to Schumer than Trump. And that's a problem.

Newt Gingrich: Tax cuts are key to reaching four percent growth -- Ignore the 'experts.'

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

House of Cards crew claim Kevin Spacey routinely sexually harassed people on set.

Harvey Weinstein could face charges from NYPD after actress Paz de la Huerta accuses him of rape.

CNN's Jeff Zucker's future unclear as AT&T's Time Warner deal hangs in the balance.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Tyrannosaurus Rex's little arms may have been used for 'vicious slashing'

Headless 400-pound tuna found in Massachusetts woods.

PHOTO: Bride upstaged by smiling horse at her wedding.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kurt the 'CyberGuy' tests out the new iPhone X the day it hits stores; House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighs in on the tax reform proposal; Rep. Devin Nunes talks investigating the Obama-era uranium deal.

TRUMP’S ASIA TRIP:

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Martha will be live in Hawaii with a preview and breakdown of Trump's trip to Asia.



The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: Exclusive: U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer outlines Trump's agenda on his Asia trip.

On Fox Business:

Full coverage all day of the House Republicans' tax reform bill -- with analysis from the guests below!

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady; Bob Wright, former NBC CEO and president; Rep. Lee Zeldin of the House Financial Services committee.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Paul Conway, former Labor Department chief of staff, and National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard.

The Intelligence Report, 2 p.m. ET - Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform

On Fox News Radio:

CHECK IT OUT - Fox News Radio has launched the Fox News Rundown! This long-form podcast features insights from top newsmakers, along with reporters and contributors from across all Fox News Channel platforms. All episodes of this podcast can be found at: www.foxnewsrundown.com. Want it sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

1992: Bill Clinton is elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush.

1992: In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun becomes the first black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

1986: The Iran-Contra affair comes to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, breaks the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and weekend! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.