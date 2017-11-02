Las Vegas shooter's brother threatened to kill nursing home employees, report says

Bruce Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, is banned from a nursing home in California after he reportedly screamed at and threatened the staff there -- including at least one threat to kill.

Complaints about his behavior at Four Seasons Healthcare & Wellness Center in Los Angeles included one incident in which he yelled at the administrator, "don't f--- with me and tell your nurses not to f--- with me because I'm the one that hurts people," TMZ reported.

As recently as Sunday night, Paddock reportedly broke into the facility center and blocked himself in a room, screaming "Get the f--- out of my way or I'm going to kill you," when an employee approached him.

On a different occasion, Paddock shouted at one of the tenants in the facilty, "hey bitch, I want my f---ing razor back,” TMZ reported.

“When I get my a-- over there I'm going to shove that f---er so far up you’re a-- it'll come out of your ear," he said.

Paddock cannot go within 100 yards of the building and three of its employees, according to a judge.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. On Oct. 25, Paddock was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Bruce Paddock's brother, Steven, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others when he fired onto a crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, according to investigators.