Couple that survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash

A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash a half mile away from their home.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

The couple managed to run away uninjured.

Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says he parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

“After the shooting, they heard from all of the people they cared about most. They were so happy,” Brooke, 20, their daughter told the paper. “The last two weeks of their lives were really just spent living in the moment.”

