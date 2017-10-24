Arizona teen, 21-year-old boyfriend accused of killing girl's father

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old teen and her boyfriend after they say the pair killed the girl's father.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the teen and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Daniel Stroh, shot and killed 59-year-old John Norton at a Tonopah home near 373rd Avenue and Buckeye Road on October 23.

Deputies say the teen called MCSO to report that her former boyfriend shot her father at their home and that she fled the home with her younger sister after the shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Norton dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

MCSO says during interviews, the teen and Stroh confessed to the murder, which they say was planned out several days in advance.

