'Who's your daddy?' Maine HS football coach dismissed after allegedly telling team to taunt player

A Maine high school varsity football coach has been dismissed after he allegedly instructed his players to taunt an opposing player for having two mothers as parents.

The parents, Lynn and Stephanie Eckersley-Ray, of Yarmouth, say Gray-New Gloucester coach Duane Greaton told his players to taunt their son every time he was tackled during a game last Friday by saying, "Who's your daddy?"

The Eckersley-Rays say parents and players told them about the taunting order before the game began, but no taunting was overheard during the game.

“We found out because some Gray parents and players stepped forward and we are extremely thankful to them,” one parent told The Press Herald. “They did what they could about it and we are appreciative and thankful for that.”

Superintendent Craig King said Thursday that Greaton no longer works for the district.

“MSAD 15 takes concerns about the safety and security of students very seriously and does not tolerate threatening or discriminating behavior,” King said in an email to WMTW.

It's unclear if the coach resigned or was fired. Greaton did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report